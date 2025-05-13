Pakistan gives lie to 'baseless and provocative' claims of Modi

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan gives lie to 'baseless and provocative' claims of Modi

Foreign Office says Pakistan is committed to enhancing peace in the region

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 13 May 2025 17:43:14 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has rejected the "provocative and false statements" of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said on Tuesday that at a time when peace efforts were being made in the region, Narendra Modi's claim that Pakistan sought ceasefire was based on misinformation.

He said Pakistan was committed to enhancing peace in the region and the ceasefire was reached with the support and mediation of a few friendly nations. "India is putting the blame on Pakistan to avoid taking the heat of its security failure," he added.

Also Read: How Pakistan completely stunned India in post-Pahalgam military showdown



The Foreign Office also called on the international community to closely monitor India’s actions in the coming days after the recent ceasefire.

It said India’s actions set a dangerous precedent for aggression by “dragging the entire region to the brink of disaster”.

“Moreover, India is justifying the cold-blooded murder of innocent civilians, mostly women and children, as well as its highly irresponsible brinkmanship as the ‘new normal’ for the region.

“Pakistan totally rejects this assertion. The ‘normal’ remains that no one will be allowed to challenge the principles and purposes of the UN Charter, as amply demonstrated by Pakistan in resolutely defending its sovereignty, territorial integrity, as well as the security of its people," the FO said.

THE CEASEFIRE



United States President Donald Trump said on Saturday (last) that Pakistan and India had agreed on a ceasefire "after a long night of talks mediated by the United States".

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Trump announced that "after a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that Pakistan and India have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire."

His statement came hours after Pakistan hit back at Indian targets in the wee hours of Saturday in what appeared to be a significant damage to India.

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar also confirmed the news. On his X account, Dar said both countries had agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect."

He said the ceasefire was reached at 4:30pm in which the global community also played a pivotal role. Moreover, Dar said Pakistan had always strived for peace and security in the region.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also confirmed that over the past 48 hours, he communicated with senior Pakistani and Indian officials on the need for peace.