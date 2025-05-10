How Pakistan completely stunned India in post-Pahalgam military showdown

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 10 May 2025 23:01:33 PKT

By Muhammad Hassan Raza

An epic air war of the 21st century involving 112 aircraft with BRV technology was won by Pakistan. No losses vs 5 kills (including 3 Rafales), and the largest drone strike of modern times. Not a single one returned.

Pakistan successfully defended against ballistic missiles and Pakistan's air defense system was considered the best in the world, India attacked 9 sites, Pakistan hit 26 sites. Gained confidence in technical expertise and ability to fight in the East and West. Instead of leaning on street response, Pakistan went two steps above conventional response.

Pakistan achieved success in both defensive and offensive operations. Pakistan achieved numerous successes in the Pakistan-India war.

Pakistan crushed India's pride in a few hours... Pakistan responded harshly to India, which claimed modern technology, modern information technology and strong air defense, and demolished India's entire system in a few hours... India's military, cyber, air and ground power were reduced to ashes... Cyberspace was taken over, Indian digital system was destroyed... Pakistan forces responded to Indian aggression and wiped out India's artillery, missile storage, brigade headquarters... Countless Indian air forces were destroyed and destroyed...Pakistan showed the world by demonstrating professionalism, modern technology and a great war of intelligence that Pakistan is capable of all kinds of manifestations.

If we look at Pakistan's international relevance, despite India's best efforts, the IMF could not stop the installment in view of Pakistan's economic development and future prospects.

All international powers intervened. India failed to establish the status of a net security provider. Most countries stood by Pakistan - China, Turkey, Gulf, Saudi Arabia and many others showed their support for Pakistan. One country clearly supported India, namely Israel (an ideologically anti-Muslim state).

The West was more towards neutrality than the concept developed by India as a darling of the West. The international community realized at the cost of Indian follies that growth is a very dangerous business and there is no room for such misadventures. India killed many soldiers for its own internal politics and personal interests, and also suffered a huge economic loss, the Indian narrative against Muslims and Sikhs in India by Modi, RSS was exposed.

Now it will take years for India to recover. In its place, the division of Pakistan was healed and the unity was strengthened.

Pakistan's factual narrative on the diplomatic front was also openly accepted at the global level, while India had to bear the brunt of fake news and falsehoods and the world kept making fun of India, India was tagged as a state sponsor of terrorism in Balochistan and FAK.

Pakistan removed the label of state sponsor of terrorism. It took years to de-hyphenate India from Pakistan. The Kashmir issue was re-energized, the mechanism of dispute resolution between India and Pakistan as proposed by Pakistan was the logical way forward. Above all, it was proven beyond any doubt: there is no compromise on military power.

What is left for India in the end? Just 7 hours and India's military, cyber, air and land power were destroyed. If you look at it, this was not just an attack by Pakistan, but a grand display of professionalism, advanced technology, and intelligence warfare. S-400 air defense was destroyed, India's pride was reduced to ashes, and JF-17 Thunder hypersonic missiles destroyed India's S-400 system in Adampur, a system that India considered invincible. It was worth about one and a half billion dollars, in October 2018, Narendra Modi, along with Russian President Putin, had made an announcement to the entire region about installing a powerful system in India, but a single missile from Pakistan destroyed the Modi system.

Talking over the cyber arena - India's digital system was disrupted, from the official website of the BJP to India's defense and technical institutions, everything was hacked, the Crime Research and Investigation Agency, Mahanagar Telecommunication Company, Bharat Earth Movers Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Border Security Force, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), more than 2,500 government surveillance cameras were hacked, data of the Indian Air Force, Maharashtra Election Commission and other important institutions was leaked, 70% of the power system was suspended, the entire cyber and communication infrastructure was destroyed.

Similarly, ground and air installations were completely destroyed, artillery was wiped out in Dehradun. Brahmos missile storage in Nagrota was destroyed, heavy casualties were suffered, Uri Field Supply Depot was wiped out. Indian Brigade Headquarters in Bhimber Gali (IIOJK) was completely destroyed, the air bases that were destroyed were Pathankot, Barnala, Akhnoor, Bathinda, Sarasatbahi, confirmed by the Indian media itself, then Indian posts on the Line of Control were eliminated.

The three important posts in front of the Neza Pir sector - including Dharma Sal, Dana 1 and Table Top - were completely eliminated. Questions were raised about India's combat capability, air defense, ground forces, digital systems, command and control on every front as Pakistan has undermined India's combat power.

