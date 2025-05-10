Pakistan emerges with its head held high: Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan emerges with its head held high: Nawaz Sharif

CM Maryam Nawaz also asserted world recognised Pakistan's defense system

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 10 May 2025 19:28:22 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif expressed gratitude to the Almighty, saying Pakistan emerged with its head held high.

In a post on social media platform X, PML-N President congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Babar Zahoor Sidhu, and the armed forces of Pakistan for their key role in war.

اللّہ ربّ العزت کا شکر ہے کہ اس نے پاکستان کو سر بلند کیا۔ میں، وزیر اعظم پاکستان شہباز شریف، فوج کے سپہ سالار جنرل سید عاصم منیر، چیف آف ائیر سٹاف ائیر چیف مارشل ظہیر سندھو اور افواجِ پاکستان کو شاباش اور مبارکباد دیتا ہوں۔ پاکستان امن پسند ملک ہے اور امن کو ترجیح دیتا ہے مگر… — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) May 10, 2025

“Pakistan is a peace-loving nation that prioritises stability in the region,” said Nawaz Sharif, “but it is also fully capable of defending itself when necessary.”

In a separate statement, Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said the nation is thankful to God for a successful defence against hostile intent. Speaking to the media in Lahore, he said recent developments reaffirmed the strength of Pakistan’s defence system, asserting that “no one can conquer us.”

He acknowledged diplomatic efforts by Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister in de-escalating tensions and also thanked the foreign ministers of the United States and Turkiye for their role in promoting peace. “India and the world now understand that Pakistan is not weak by any measure,” he added.

The religious leader also paid tribute to the armed forces, saying: “We salute every soldier of Pakistan. The institutions working for the country’s security deserve our utmost respect. India, which consistently engages in aggression, once again faced humiliation.”

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took to social media to assert that the world has now recognised the strength of Pakistan’s defence. “Alhamdulillah, Pakistan has emerged victorious. Congratulations to the nation on this triumph,” she posted.

She further stated that the prime minister, the army chief, the armed forces, and Nawaz Sharif had collectively raised the nation’s stature with dignity and pride.