Pak Army has crushed Indian arrogance, says Barrister Saif

Blames India for supporting terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Published On: Tue, 13 May 2025 10:26:09 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Dr. Muhaamad Ali Saif said on Tuesday that the Pakistan Army has given a befitting response to India on the eastern border, crushing its arrogance.

In his statement, Barrister Saif said that on the western border, India’s “B Team” — referring to terrorists — will also be defeated. All security agencies, including the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, are united against India’s “A” and “B” teams.

He further stated that India was involved in supporting terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and those who were enemies of peace will be dealt with with an iron hand. The sacrifices made by police personnel in the fight against terrorism will not go in vain, and the KP police were bravely confronting the terrorists.

The provincial information advisor added that India’s “B Team” will not be allowed to rise again.

He noted that terrorists targeted police personnel in Peshawar the previous day. The KP government stands in solidarity with the families of the martyred officers in their grief. Those responsible for the incident will be brought to justice.