CM Maryam visits CMH, inquires after injured soldiers

Meets officers and soldier injured in Indian aggression

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Lahore on Monday to inquire about the health of officers and soldiers injured during the recent Indian aggression.

During her visit, the chief minister personally met each injured serviceman receiving treatment in the surgical ward.

She praised their bravery and resilience and offered prayers for their swift recovery.

Maryam Nawaz paid tribute to the courage and heroism of the wounded officers and soldiers, calling them national heroes.

The Lahore Corps Commander thanked the chief minister for her visit and her support for the injured troops.



