Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan, Turkiye committed to defeat terrorism: PM Shehbaz

President Erdogan demonstrated his love and affection for the people of Pakistan

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 12 May 2025 21:15:01 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed that Pakistan has always desired peace in South Asia but will never accept any violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Talking to Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan Irfan Neziroglu who called on him in Islamabad on Monday, the prime minister said it was in this spirit of peace that Pakistan agreed to accept the ceasefire understanding with India.

During the warm and cordial meeting with Turkish ambassador, the prime minister expressed his profound gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for standing resolutely with Pakistan during the recent tensions in South Asia.

“President Erdogan has once again demonstrated his love and affection for the people of Pakistan,” said the prime minister.

The prime minister said that the entire nation is thankful to Allah Almighty on this historic victory against India.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his satisfaction on the positive trajectory of Pak-Turkiye brotherly ties.

Recalling his visit to Ankara last month, the prime minister emphasized ensuring timely implementation of all important decisions taken during the high-level meetings between both countries.

The Turkish ambassador congratulated the prime minister and the entire Pakistani nation on its military and diplomatic success.

He said the people of Turkiye are delighted at Pakistan's achievements and laud its efforts and commitment for peace in South Asia.