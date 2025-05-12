Entire nation standing firmly to defend homeland, says Sheikh Rashid

He said that Narendra Modi is facing severe criticism at home

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid said that the entire nation is standing firmly to defend the motherland.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court on Monday, he said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing severe criticism at home.

The veteran politician also congratulated the nation and praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their courageous response to enemy.

He warned that any further aggression by Modi to cover his embarrassment would be met with a forceful response.

“India has not even idea what kind of technology we have. We have very advance technology and it can destroy the enemy,” he said.

The former minister said that our armed forces taught India a lesson they will remember for years.

Earlier, Defense analysts noted that Pakistan’s retaliatory action has not only forced India into a defensive stance but also signaled to the world that no power can threaten Pakistan’s sovereignty.

They lauded the Armed Forces for exhibiting unwavering resolve and spirit of martyrdom in the face of hostility.

Pakistan launched attacks on multiple locations in India in the wee hour of Saturday.

The strong response of Pakistan came after India attacked three airbases including Nur Khan Base, Shorkot Base, and Murid Base in Pakistan.

Pakistan launched Operation 'Bunyan-un-Marsoos' (Iron Wall) in response to Indian aggression and destroyed many military installations of the enemy.