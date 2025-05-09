Sheikh Rashid slams Indian propaganda

Pakistan Pakistan Sheikh Rashid slams Indian propaganda

Warns India that the propaganda won’t wash for long

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 09 May 2025 17:41:25 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has brushed aside reports of 30 Israeli drones targeting Pakistan, saying they are ‘no more than toys for us’.

Taking to social media, Rashid hit back at India aggression, branding New Delhi’s claim of attacking Jammu and Kashmir as ‘a pack of lies’.

He stated, “Muslims pray for martyrdom in every prayer, we seek Allah’s pleasure, not fear death."

Reaffirming national unity, he added, “Every Pakistani stands should to shoulder with our armed forces and is ready to lay down their lives”. He warned India that the propaganda won’t wash for long.

“This is just a prelude and the real war hasn’t started yet,” he said.

“If push comes to shove, the world will witness how Pakistan defends its soil with unwavering resolve.”



