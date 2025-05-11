We hope for a long-lasting ceasefire between Pakistan, India: Dr Faisal

Says conflict between Pakistan and India has been made more complex by India itself

Published On: Sun, 11 May 2025 10:22:38 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Dr. Muhammad Faisal, has said that he hopes the Pakistan-India ceasefire will be long-lasting, and that the United States played an excellent role in facilitating the ceasefire.

In his statement, he said that the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and other friendly countries played a role in achieving the ceasefire. He appreciated the efforts of the U.S. and other friendly nations in this regard.

Dr. Faisal further stated that whoever is involved in the Pulwama incident should be punished. India must prove that the act of terrorism originated from Pakistan. It cannot be acceptable for a country to act as both judge and jury and begin bombing unilaterally.

He added that the conflict between Pakistan and India has been made more complex by India itself. If India abides by international laws, the issues can be resolved more easily. For lasting peace in the region, the resolution of the Kashmir issue is essential. The Kashmir dispute should be resolved according to United Nations resolutions.

