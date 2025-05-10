President lauds armed forces for befitting reply to Indian aggression

PM briefs the president about 'Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos'

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday praised the exceptional professionalism and bravery of the country's armed forces in giving a befitting response to India’s unprovoked aggression and missile attacks.

He expressed it during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The premier briefed the president about Indian aggression and Pakistan’s effective response through “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos”.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar were also present during the meeting.

As a responsible and peace-loving nation, Pakistan has shown considerable restraint in the face of Indian provocations, the president said.

Regrettably, due to India’s aggression, Pakistan was left with no option but to give a decisive response to defend its sovereignty and protect its citizens, he added.

President Zardari affirmed that the entire Pakistani nation stands united and fully supports its armed forces in confronting Indian aggression.

He stated that Pakistan will defend its national sovereignty and regional integrity at all costs.

