Flight operations suspended, air emergency imposed across country

Country’s airspace will remain closed until 12 PM today

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Following missile attacks by India on Pakistan’s airbases, the Pakistan Airports Authority has once again declared an air emergency across the country and suspended all flight operations at airports nationwide.

According to the Pakistan Airports Authority, the country’s airspace will remain closed until 12 PM today. An official NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued by the authority regarding the closure.

It is important to note that the spokesperson for the Pakistan Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in an emergency media briefing, stated that India launched missiles targeting three airbases in Pakistan using aircraft. The Noor Khan Airbase, Murid Base, and Shorkot were targeted, and India used air-to-surface missiles in the attack.

The Director General of ISPR further stated that Pakistan successfully thwarted India’s attempt to attack near the Noor Khan Airbase in Chaklala. All assets of the Pakistan Air Force are safe. He firmly responded to the aggression by saying that Pakistan will not be intimidated by India’s aggression or show of force.

