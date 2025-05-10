India fires six ballistic missiles from Adampur; majority crash in Amritsar: ISPR DG

Five of these missiles landed within Indian territory

Updated On: Sat, 10 May 2025 02:12:13 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said in a press briefing on Friday night that India launched six ballistic missiles from its airbase in Adampur.

Shockingly, he said, five of these missiles landed within Indian territory, Amritsar, Punjab, while one remained at the launch site.

Lt Gen Chaudhry expressed deep concern over the incident, stating, “India has endangered its own citizens through this reckless use of ballistic weaponry.”

Extending solidarity with the Sikh community and other minorities in Amritsar, the ISPR DG accused the Indian government of deliberately targeting Sikhs.

“This alarming act is another example of the suppression faced by minorities, particularly Sikhs, within India,” he said.

Earlier, addressing the international media flanked by the officers of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Pakistan Navy (PN), the ISPR DG revealed how Indian media quickly blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack without any investigation.

The military spokesperson questioned how India concluded within ten minutes that Pakistan was behind the Pahalgam incident, adding that India is targeting women, children, and innocent civilians in Pakistan. He said that Indian strikes killed a total of 33 people, including children and women.

"The fact of the matter is that terrorism occurs in Pakistan daily, and India is behind it," he stated.

The military spokesperson said that India attempted to target a Sikh religious site in Nankana Sahib using six drones, which were successfully intercepted and destroyed.



