India killing innocent civilians for political gains, ISPR DG briefs international media

India is blaming Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has vowed to protect the dignity and sovereignty of Pakistan at all costs.

Addressing the international media flanked with the officers of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Pakistan Navy (PN), the ISPR DG revealed how Indian media quickly blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack without any investigation.

The military spokesperson questioned how India concluded within ten minutes that Pakistan was behind the Pahalgam incident, adding that India is targeting women, children, and innocent civilians in Pakistan. He said that Indian strikes killed a total of 33 people, including children and women.

"The fact of the matter is that terrorism occurs in Pakistan daily, and India is behind it," he stated.

He noted that the Pahalgam police station is about 30 minutes from the attack site, yet, surprisingly, police reached the scene within 10 minutes. Just ten minutes later, blame was placed on Pakistan, and the Indian media began spreading a false narrative.

“Even Indian politicians have raised concerns over security after the Pahalgam incident. India is blaming Pakistan to divert attention from its internal problems, while Indian citizens themselves are criticising their military's suspicious role,” he added.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif said that 60 Indian aircraft were in flight at the time of the attack and were engaged by Pakistan. He also played audio of a Rafale pilot's communication during the briefing.

“Pakistan will defend its sovereignty and dignity at any cost, while India is targeting children, women, and civilians,” he maintained.

During the briefing, he also shared videos of residents from Indian-occupied Kashmir questioning the Indian government and military’s security claims. Locals called the Pahalgam incident a staged drama by the Indian army.

He added that fake encounters are routine in occupied Kashmir and recalled how Pakistan had clearly labeled the Pulwama incident as a false-flag operation. Even the former governor of Jammu had exposed the Pulwama attack, saying India used it for political gains.

The military spokesperson said that they had also presented evidence of Indian sabotage in Balochistan.

“India is supporting banned terrorist outfit BLA and is involved in terror incidents not only in Pakistan but globally. Indian officials are openly admitting to sponsoring terrorism in Balochistan. India is aiding groups like the Khawarij (ISIS affiliates) and other terrorist organisations. There are terrorist camps inside India,” he added.

Evidence of terrorist activities in Balochistan was also shown during the briefing.

“This is why the Pakistan government has proposed that if India has any evidence, it should be presented before an independent and neutral commission for examination. Who gives India the authority to act as judge, jury, and executioner?" he questioned.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif highlighted that India is oppressing the people of Kashmir, Muslims, and other minorities. He added that Indian forces often arrest Pakistani or Kashmiri civilians who mistakenly cross the border, torture them, and then kill them, labelling them as terrorists or infiltrators. During the briefing, video testimonies regarding these atrocities in Kashmir were also played.

Addressing foreign journalists, the military spokesperson urged them to go and verify these facts for themselves.

The ISPR DG also played clips of the Indian prime minister and other senior Indian officials making venomous statements against Pakistan. He followed this by showing a video of Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, who confessed to orchestrating terrorism inside Pakistan.

Earlier, security forces claimed to have shot down 77 Indian drones in several cities of Pakistan amid mounting tensions between the neighbouring countries.

Security sources said 29 Indian drones had been shot down by the evening of May 8, adding that an additional 48 drones were destroyed since Thursday night.

Security sources confirmed that the Pakistan Army was giving a strong response to the enemy's aggression. In the latest response, four drones were destroyed in Okara and one each was shot down in Vehari and Pakpattan.

The ISPR DG, in a statement, said all drones were continuously monitored on radar, adding that whenever a drone approaches, it is constantly tracked.

“Our air defense system has the capability to track even small drones,” the military spokesperson said.

The ISPR chief said an operational procedure was followed for shooting down drones in the civilian areas and in the presence of commercial flights.