KSA warms up to cool down tensions between Pakistan, India
Pakistan
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir arrived on official visit
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir arrived in Pakistan on an official visit, diplomatic sources confirmed on Friday.
During his stay, the Saudi minister is expected to hold meetings with his Pakistani counterpart as well as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The discussions are likely to focus on bilateral relations and regional developments.
The visit comes amid ongoing Saudi efforts to defuse tensions between Pakistan and India. It is seen as part of the Kingdom’s broader initiative to promote peace and stability in the region.
