Naqvi calls on acting US ambassador to discuss evolving situation

Published On: Fri, 09 May 2025 11:46:39 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi said on Friday that the entire region was on the brink of war while reaffirming that national security will not be compromised under any circumstances.

Minister Naqvi held a second significant meeting within 48 hours with the U.S. Acting Ambassador, Natalie Baker. U.S. Political Counselor Zach Harkenrider was also present during the meeting.

The discussions focused on escalating tensions between Pakistan and India, most importantly on the situation along the borders.

Naqvi briefed the acting U.S. ambassador on the current tensions and emerging situation, including India’s drone terrorism.

Naqvi said that India, in blatant violation of all international laws, made malicious attempts to target civilian populations using drones.

“Pakistan took effective measures and successfully shot down dozens of drones, holding India fully responsible for the dangerous situation in the region,” he added.

