Pakistan army inflicts heavy losses on India along LoC

Fri, 09 May 2025 10:59:03 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan army gave a befitting response to Indian aggression along the Line of Control in Kashmir sector and destroyed a military headquarter and several check posts on Friday.

According to security sources, the Dooba Mor post in the Kailer sector, the Sooji Battalion Headquarters, and the Jabbar and Tarkhiyan complexes in the Peer Kanthi sector were completely destroyed by Pakistan army.

Sources said Pakistan army retaliated to the unprovoked firing and shelling by the Indian forces which injured four Pakistani civilians.

They said the Pakistan army destroyed the Jhanda Ziarat post. The destruction of this post inflicted significant losses on the enemy.

In Hajira, Rawalakot, three civilians were injured as a result of Indian shelling, while another was wounded in Palyarni Colony.

Pakistan also launched an effective counteraction in the Pandu sector, destroying the Indian army’s headquarters.

According to sources, the Pakistan army shot down an Indian quadcopter in Bagsar. The quadcopter was targeted and downed at 3:15 am.