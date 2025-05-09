Pakistan Army downs four Indian drones near Okara Cantonment

The drones fell into fields near residential areas; however, no casualties were reported

OKARA (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Army has shot down four Indian drones in the outskirts of Okara Cantonment, Dunya News reported on Friday.

Sources said the drones were brought down in the areas of villages 15 L4 and 11 L4 near Okara Cantonment.

The Pakistan Army took timely action and targeted the Indian drones. The drones fell into fields near residential areas; however, no casualties were reported.

Earlier, Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar said Pakistan shot down an Indian drone in Bahawalnagar,

The minister said Pakistan armed forces are giving befitting reply to the Indian aggression, adding its agile and effective air defence system has downed Indian Herop drone in Bahawalnagar.

Pakistan has so far shot down 34 drones emanating from India in the last two days.

A day earlier, ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif said that Pakistan successfully targeted 29 drones with extreme caution. Only one drone explosion caused injuries to four soldiers and minor damage to the defence system in Lahore.

Three civilians embraced martyrdom due to Indian drone strikes, he added.

The ISPR director general also condemned the Indian propaganda claiming that Pakistan struck 15 targets in various Indian cities.

