US supports direct dialogue between Pakistan and India: State Dept

Tammy Bruce said that Pakistan wants an “independent investigation” into the Pahalgam attack

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce while briefing the media in Washington on Thursday said the the United States supports direct dialogue between Pakistan and India for immediate de-escalation of tension.

Tammy Bruce said that Pakistan wants an “independent investigation” into the Pahalgam attack in Indian-administered Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, which India blamed on Pakistan.

“We want the perpetrators to be held accountable and are supportive of any efforts to that end,” Bruce said. She added, “We continue to urge India and Pakistan to work towards a responsible solution to the sonflict.”

“We also want to say that what matters in this particular instance right now is that the phone calls happened, and we are remaining engaged with both governments at multiple levels,” she said.

“We will not engage in the nature of discussing what the conversations have been or what we’ve conveyed,” she added.

