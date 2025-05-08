PM Shehbaz meets Nawaz amid evolving regional escalation

The three-time prime minister is in Islamabad to meet the political leaders

Thu, 08 May 2025 19:15:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday held a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif amid growing tensions between Pakistan and India.

The three-time prime minister is in Islamabad to meet the political leaders in the evolving regional situation.

The elder Sharif will also discuss the Pakistan’s strategy to respond to the Indian aggression.

Following the meeting, the former prime minister went to Punjab House, where he held discussions with various political leaders.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned that any aggression against Pakistan’s right to self-determination, regional integrity, or national security will be met with a strict response, reaffirming that the nation stands firmly alongside its armed forces.

Chairing a high-level security meeting earlier in the day, the premier expressed full confidence in the capabilities of the Pakistan Armed Forces, stating that the country is fully prepared to face any eventuality.

“We take immense pride in our military and remain ready for all circumstances,” said Prime Minister Sharif during the meeting.

He noted that Pakistan had previously downed Indian drones and aircraft, underscoring the country's commitment to peace, but not at the expense of dignity or sovereignty.

The prime minister further stated that the armed forces are fully equipped to thwart all hostile designs, adding that their professionalism and determination continue to serve as a wall against aggression.