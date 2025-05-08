Educational institutions to remain closed for two days amid Pak-India tensions

Academic activities will be suspended throughout Punjab during this period

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government on Thursday announced the closure of all the educational institutions across the province for next two days.

The decision was taken in light of escalating tensions with India.

Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat said that all schools, colleges and universities in the province will remain closed on Friday and Saturday (May 9 and May 10).

According to the minister, academic activities will be suspended throughout Punjab during this period, and normal classes will resume on Monday, May 12.

Meanwhile, the Higher Education Department has postponed all board exams scheduled for May 9 and 10. A new schedule for the exams will be announced later.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan has shot down 25 drones emanating from India in the last two days.

Sharing the update with the media, the ISPR DG said India continued its belligerence under false impression of Pakistan’s weakness.

He said Pakistan’s armed forces had proved equal to the task and shot down Indian drones (Harop) within no time.

Earlier, there were reports that loud sounds of heavy gunfire and explosions were heard in the areas of Walton, Burki Road, and Defence in Lahore.

Security forces blared sirens which caused panic in the area, prompting residents to rush out of their homes.

According to security officials, rescue firefighting vehicles also reached the scene.