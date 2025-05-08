PTI leader Zartaj Gul acquitted in Azadi March cases

Pakistan Pakistan PTI leader Zartaj Gul acquitted in Azadi March cases

PTI founder Imran Khan and other individuals had already been acquitted in the same case earlier

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 08 May 2025 13:14:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul has been acquitted in two cases related to the Azadi March.

In the District and Sessions Courts Islamabad, a verdict was announced on Zartaj Gul's acquittal pleas in the cases filed against PTI leaders concerning the Azadi March.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti announced the reserved judgment whereas Sardar Muhammad Masroof Khan Advocate and others appeared in court on behalf of Zartaj Gul.

Two cases had been registered against the PTI leader and others at Bara Kahu Police Station. The court adjourned the case for the remaining accused until May 27.

It is worth noting that PTI founder Imran Khan and other individuals had already been acquitted in the same case earlier.

