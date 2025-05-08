Pakistan neutralises 12 Indian drones at different locations, says DG ISPR

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan neutralises 12 Indian drones at different locations, says DG ISPR

Four Pakistan Army officials injured in Lahore as Indian drone managed to engage military target

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 08 May 2025 12:27:22 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, said Pakistani forces have shot down 12 drones sent by India in another violation of airspace.

Briefing media, the military spokesperson said the infiltration attempts were made in Lahore, Chakwal, Bahwalpur, Attock, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Chor, Miano and areas near Karachi on night between May 7 and 8.

However, one of the drones managed to partially engage the military target in Lahore where four officials of Pakistan Army were injured, he said, adding that there are also minor damages to military equipment.

He said one civilian was martyred in a drone attack in Miano area of Sindh.

DG SIPR said Pakistan armed forces are fully alert, adding that another violation of airspace by India is a clear act of aggression.

He said India has been targeting mosques and civilians, adding that he will keep the media updated regarding the evolving situation.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif said Pakistani forces are fully prepared to deal with all forms of aggression and fanaticism. He said, “We are determined and fully capable of teaching a lesson to those who display such aggression".

He said India has put the peace in the region and the entire world at risk by conducting such acts of aggression. He said it appeared that India has lost its senses.

He recalled that Pakistan forces have also downed five India fighter aircraft.

Also Read: UN renews call for 'maximum restraint' after Pakistan, India clashes



The DG ISPR further stated that India also suffered heavy human and material losses at the Line of Control (LoC).

The process of sending drones from India continues, he said and added the Pakistan Armed Forces are neutralizing them one by one.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has closed Lahore and Sialkot airspace to commercial traffic once again amid rising security concerns following Pakistan-India tension.

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued late Wednesday confirmed the closure of seven major air corridors. According to sources, Lahore and Sialkot airspace will remain closed till 6pm.

Passengers have been urged to stay in contact with their airlines and monitor updates from the PCAA, as further changes to flight schedules are anticipated due to the ongoing escalation in the region.

