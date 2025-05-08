Indian aggression after Pahalgam reflects lawlessnes, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh stated on Thursday that India's aggression after the Pahalgam attack reflected a lawless attitude.

In interviews with prominent American television networks Fox News and PBS, Ambassador Sheikh said that following the Pahalgam incident, India acted aggressively without any evidence, adding that in response to Indian aggression, Pakistan carried out a strong defensive action.

He said the international community welcomed Pakistan’s call for an impartial and transparent investigation into the Pahalgam incident, adding that India’s actions reflected a disregard for international law.

He further stated that the National Security Committee’s (NSC) statement clearly affirmed Pakistan’s right to respond under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

“We reserve the right to respond at a time and manner of our choosing. We are a peace-loving nation, but we seek peace with dignity,” he added.

Rizwan Saeed Sheikh underscored the need for the international community to pay attention to the disputed issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

“As a global power, we expect the United States and President Trump to play a role in resolving the Kashmir issue,” he said.

The Pakistani envoy maintained that the Kashmir dispute affects the 1.6 billion people of Pakistan and India, and therefore, resolving it in accordance with UN resolutions is essential.