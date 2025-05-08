Indian drone shot down in Lahore amid rising tensions

Another was destroyed in an area of Chakwal

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Security forces have shot down an Indian drone in Walton area of Lahore amid increasing tensions between the neighbouring countries.

The security officials downed the drone immediately after spotting it while no damages have been reported in the incident.

Separately, a drone was destroyed in Diwalian area of Chakwal hwere no any casualty or damages have been reported.

A day earlier, Pakistan Army shot down seven Indian drones over infiltration attempts.

Security sources said the forces downed the drones in Sialkot sector, besides confiscating two others after taking their control using the modern EW capabilities.

The security forces destroyed three drones, including armoured drone Heron, in Barnala, Shakargarh and Kotli sectors.

It is recalled that Pakistan shot down five Indian fighter jets and a drone after the neighbouring country launched a midnight attack at six different locations, leaving 31 civilians dead and injuring 57.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif, in a presser on Wednesday, said the rise in casualties was due to India’s relentless ceasefire violations and unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC).

The ISPR DG has blasted India for targeting civilians and populations in its air strikes last night in Pakistan.

“Any condemnation of India’s strikes is not enough. The strikes of May 6 and 7 expose India’s disgusting face, showing that our enemy is so weak and scared that, like cowards, it targets civilians and population centres in the darkness of night instead of fighting the equivalent army in front of it,” he added.

