31 civilians martyred, 57 injured in India's attack on Pakistan: ISPR DG

Rise in casualties was due to India’s relentless ceasefire violations and unprovoked firing LoC

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif confirmed on Wednesday that 31 innocent Pakistani civilians were martyred and 57 sustained injuries after attacks by India.

The army’s spokesperson briefed the media on the latest situation on India’s attack on Pakistan.

He added that the rise in casualties was due to India’s relentless ceasefire violations and unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC).

The ISPR DG has blasted India for targeting civilians and populations in its air strikes last night in Pakistan.

“Any condemnation of India’s strikes is not enough. The strikes of May 6 and 7 expose India’s disgusting face, showing that our enemy is so weak and scared that, like cowards, it targets civilians and population centres in the darkness of night instead of fighting the equivalent army in front of it,” he added.

In response to the overnight attacks by Indian forces, ISPR DG criticised the targeting of civilians and questioned which "terrorists" were killed in these strikes.

Displaying visuals of the victims, including children, the ISPR DG asked, "Are these the terrorists India claimed to target on May 6 and 7? Such actions are expected from India."

He further emphasised, "We have seen this repeatedly, and it’s clear as day that India is supporting terrorism in Pakistan through its proxies."

The ISPR DG said that the evidence of these claims is clear for the world to see.

Earlier, ISPR DG stated that India targeted and damaged the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project, a significant national asset. He emphasised that India had challenged the brave nation of Pakistan, and this miscalculation would be corrected very soon.

At the time of India’s cowardly action, both national and international flights were present in Pakistan’s airspace, indicating the recklessness of the attack.

It may be noted that India launched a military operation, called “Operation Sindoor”, at 1:25am on Wednesday to "avenge the killing of 26 tourists in its occupied Kashmir". India accused Pakistan of involvement in the Pahalgam attack. But Islamabad rejects the allegations.