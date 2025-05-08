Dar confirms contact between Pakistan, India national security advisers

Pakistan Pakistan Dar confirms contact between Pakistan, India national security advisers

“There has been contact between the two,” he said without providing further details.

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 08 May 2025 05:39:03 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar has confirmed contact between national security advisers of Pakistan and India on Wednesday.

Talking to a foreign news agency, Ishaq Dar said that the national security advisers of India and Pakistan have spoken amid the escalation between the two nuclear armed countries.

“There has been contact between the two,” he said without providing further details.

Earlier in the day while speaking to reporters at Parliament House, Dar said that Pakistan had made a clear commitment not to initiate aggression. However, following what he termed “a malicious attempt by India,” a one-hour scuffle occurred involving 75 to 80 Indian jets.

“Our armed forces deserve congratulations from the entire nation,” he remarked while accusing India of a “serious violation” by targeting Pakistan’s water reservoirs — an act he said constituted a blatant breach of international norms. According to Deputy PM Dar, India conducted 24 strikes at six different sites.

He maintained that Pakistan had exercised restraint to demonstrate its status as a “responsible nation” despite what he described as cowardly Indian attacks.

“We continue to inform the international community about India’s unprovoked aggression,” he added, underscoring Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts to expose what it sees as New Delhi’s destabilising actions in the region.

