Pakistan Pakistan Indian extremism endangers regional peace, says President Zardari

He was talking to Minister of Interior of Italy Matteo Piantedosi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari has said that the extremist Indian regime has endangered the peace and stability of the entire South Asian region and its hostile actions would have dangerous consequences for the world.

He was talking to Minister of Interior of Italy Matteo Piantedosi, along with his delegation, which called on him in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The President discussed India’s unprovoked military aggression against Pakistan that had targeted innocent civilians, including women, children and the elderly.

The two sides also discussed ways to increase bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

The President said that Pakistan greatly values its ties with Italy and remains determined to improve mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse sectors.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari rejected India’s accusations linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack.

He was speaking during the National Assembly session on Wednesday after the Indian strikes in Pakistani territory.

“We have truth, justice and history on our side,” said the PPP chairman.

The former foreign minister dismissed India’s claims of Pakistani involvement in the Pahalgam incident.

“Everyone knows that Pakistan had nothing to do with the attack,” the PPP chairman said.

He added that Pakistan is standing by the truth according to international laws, while India is standing by lies.