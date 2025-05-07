Pakistan reserves right to respond to Indian aggression under UN charter, says Bilawal

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari rejected India’s accusations linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam attack.

He was speaking during the National Assembly session on Wednesday after the Indian strikes in Pakistani territory.

“We have truth, justice and history on our side,” said the PPP chairman.

The former foreign minister dismissed India’s claims of Pakistani involvement in the Pahalgam incident.

“Everyone knows that Pakistan had nothing to do with the attack,” the PPP chairman said.

He added that Pakistan is standing by the truth according to international laws, while India is standing by lies.

He said that Indian strikes on Pakistani territory were act of war.

Bilawal added that Pakistan reserves the right to respond under the United Nations charter.

“You attacked us, attacked innocent civilians, children and our land … now you will have to prepare because Pakistan’s answer is yet to come,” he stated.

Reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to peace, Bilawal said, “We are not in favour of war,” but emphasized that the country would defend itself if provoked.

He lauded the response of Pakistan’s armed forces, claiming they acted “bravely, with precision, and in self-defence,” including downing five Indian aircrafts.

He criticized India for allegedly spreading misinformation and refusing Pakistan’s offer for an impartial investigation.