Funeral prayers for 7-year-old son of army officer offered in Islamabad

Pakistan Pakistan Funeral prayers for 7-year-old son of army officer offered in Islamabad

Funeral was attended by President, PM, Ishaq Dar; Defence Minister, COAS Gen Asim Munir

Follow on Published On: Wed, 07 May 2025 20:16:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The funeral prayer for seven-year-old Irtaza Abbas Turi, son of Lieutenant Colonel Zaheer Abbas Turi, who was martyred in Dawarandi, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, due to unprovoked Indian cross-border aggression, was held in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The funeral was attended by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif; Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar; Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif; Information Minister; Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of Naval Staff; along with a large number of senior serving and retired military officers, government & civilian officials, soldiers, and relatives of the martyr.

Following the funeral prayers, the prime minister condemned India’s unprovoked aggression, stating that the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians, including children, women, and the elderly, is a reprehensible act of cowardice.

Read also: Seven-year-old son of army officer martyred in India's cowardly attack

He emphasized that such reckless acts reflect the aggressive and hubris-filled mindset of the Indian government, posing a grave threat to regional and global peace.

The president and the prime minister affirmed that the valiant armed forces of Pakistan are resolutely confronting Indian forces across all fronts, delivering a strong and uncompromising response. They reiterated that these blatant violations of international law and humanitarian norms will be met with decisive action.

They prayed, “May Allah grant eternal peace to the departed souls of this cruel act of aggression by India and bestow strength upon their families to bear this irreparable loss. Ameen.”

