PTI accepts PM Shehbaz's offer for dialogue: Barrister Gohar

Says differences should not turn into hostility and hatred

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has accepted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s offer for dialogue.

Speaking in the National Assembly, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said that PTI had been pushed against the wall, but Pakistan belongs to all of us. He added that the PTI founder is the country’s biggest popular leader.

Barrister Gohar stated that differences should not turn into hostility and hatred, and welcomed the prime minister’s call for dialogue.

He emphasised that PTI believes political issues must be resolved through political means and assured that any guidance from the party founder would be conveyed to the House.

He noted that while politics may seem silent in this chamber, the nation on both sides stands united against the enemy. He added that time will prove India's attack in the darkness of night was a grave mistake.

He also said that every Pakistani feels proud that within hours, the Pakistan Air Force shot down five Indian jets. The PTI founder had declared back in 2019 that Pakistan would not hesitate but respond.

Barrister Gohar condemned the Pahalgam incident, reaffirming that Pakistan is fully capable of defending itself.

Later, the National Assembly session was adjourned until 11am the next day.

