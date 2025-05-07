Flight operations at all airports restored

The operation resumed after eight-hour suspension amid tense situation

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Flight operations at major airports of the country resumed on Wednesday after eight-hour suspension amid tense situation.

Flights took off from and landed at the Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi international airports. Two international flights and a domestic flight operated at the Karachi airport on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Airports Authority said all airports in the country were functional now and flight operations had been restored.

Earlier, Pakistan closed its airspace and cancelled all flights. According to aviation sources, a regular NOTAM was also issued, closing the airspace for 48 hours.

Aviation sources said the flight operations from the Islamabad International Airport had been suspended until further notice. The flight operations at Lahore airport also were suspended.

More than 25 flights including those for Qatar, Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Riyadh were cancelled.

INDIA’S PERFIDIOUS ATTACK

ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif confirmed on Wednesday that 26 innocent Pakistani civilians were martyred and 46 injured in attacks by India.

The ISPR DG briefed the media on the latest situation on India’s attack on Pakistan.

He said Bilal mosque near Muzaffarabad was targeted by Indian aggression, resulting in three martyrs.

Another mosque in Muridke was also attacked, where three men were martyred and one injured.

In Kotli, a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy were martyred. No casualties have been reported in Sialkot and Shakargarh.

Moreover, 13 people were martyred in a cowardly attack in Ahmadpur Sharqia.

The armed forces immediately retaliated, delivering a strong and timely response to the enemy.

Amed forces shot down five Indian fighter jets and seven drones.