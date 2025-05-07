Airspace closed in Lahore, Karachi again following Indian strikes

Earlier, the airspace was previously closed for 48 hours

Wed, 07 May 2025 15:14:21 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday closed airspace in Lahore and Karachi again after breifly opening it hours after India launched attacks on different cities of Pakistan.

Earlier, the aviation authority issued a NOTAM, stating that the airspace was previously closed for 48 hours but it is now open for use.

According to the notice, air routes J139, J165, and J186 within Lahore's airspace have been closed for flight operations. These routes have been suspended for 24 hours due to operational reasons.

It has advised the passengers to keep in contact with their airlines due to the evolving regional situation.

It added that airlines had the final authority to decide about the routes and schedule of the flights.

It is recalled that key airports across the country were put on high alert after India launched strikes at six different locations in Pakistan on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif confirmed on Wednesday that 26 innocent Pakistani civilians were martyred and 46 sustained injuries after attacks by India.

In a press conference, he said that Mosque Bilal near Muzaffarabad was targeted by Indian aggression, resulting in three martyrs.

