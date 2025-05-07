FinMin Aurangzeb apprises UK minister of India's aggression

LONDON (Haseeb Arslan) - Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb met with UK Minister of State for South Asia, Hamish Falconer, on Wednesday and discussed India’s recent attacks on civilian population in Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The overnight strikes, described by Aurangzeb as "unprovoked and blatant," killed 26 civilians and injured 46, including women and children.

Aurangzeb strongly reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to defending its sovereignty and responding decisively to India’s aggression.

He highlighted Pakistan’s repeated offers to India for an impartial investigation into the Pahalgam incident, including through UK mediation, all of which India rejected. Aurangzeb accused India of escalating tensions through "wanton aggression."

Calling for international condemnation of India’s actions, the minister emphasised that a just resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is critical for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

In response, Minister Falconer offered condolences for the civilian lives lost and expressed hope for de-escalation through dialogue and engagement.

The meeting underscores rising tensions in the region as Pakistan seeks global support to address India’s actions and their broader implications for South Asian stability.