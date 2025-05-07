Pakistan apprises UNSC of Indian aggression

Reaffirming right to self-defence under the UN Charter, Pakistan reaffirmed to safeguard itself

Updated On: Wed, 07 May 2025 17:01:02 PKT

UNITED NATIONS, NEW YORK (Dunya News) — Pakistan on Wednesday formally apprised the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) of what it described as an “aggression” by Indian forces, reaffirming its inherent right to self-defence under the UN Charter.

In a communication addressed to the Security Council, Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations underscored that Islamabad retains the right to defend itself in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The mission emphasised that Pakistan reserves the right to respond appropriately to any form of aggression, and called on the international community to take note of the recent developments in the region.

“In light of the recent incidents, Pakistan is briefing the global community to ensure its ability to safeguard national security under international law,” the statement said.

While reiterating its commitment to regional peace, Pakistan maintained that it would take all necessary measures to protect its independence and territorial integrity.