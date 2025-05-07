Pakistan shoots down seven Indian drones

The Pakistan armed forces are effectively responding to every act of enemy aggression

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Army has shot down four more Indian drones over infiltration attempts, taking total number of destroyed drones to seven.

Security sources said the forces downed the drones in Sialkot sector, besides confiscating two others after taking their control using the modern EW capabilities.

Earlier, the security forces destroyed three drones, including armoured drone Heron, in Barnala, Shakargarh and Kotli sectors.

Sources said the Pakistan Army was giving a befitting response to the India aggression.

It is recalled that Pakistan shot down five Indian fighter jets and a drone after the neighbouring country launched a midnight attack at six different locations, leaving 26 civilians dead and injuring 46.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif confirmed on Wednesday that 26 innocent Pakistani civilians were martyred and 46 sustained injuries after attacks by India.

The military spokesperson said Bilal mosque near Muzaffarabad was targeted by Indian aggression, resulting in three martyrs.

Another mosque in Muridke was also attacked, where three men were martyred and one injured. In Kotli, a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy were martyred. However, no casualties have been reported from Sialkot and Shakargarh.

Moreover, 13 people were martyred in a cowardly attack in Ahmadpur Sharqia. The armed forces immediately retaliated, delivering a strong and timely response to the enemy.