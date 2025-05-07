Another Indian drone shot down by Rangers in Shakargarh

Updated On: Wed, 07 May 2025 13:01:21 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Rangers on Wednesday shot down another Indian army drone in the Shakargarh sector, Dunya News reported.

Security sources said that the drone infiltration attempt was made in the morning but it was shot down by Rangers in a swift action.

The Pakistan armed forces are effectively responding to every act of enemy aggression.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif confirmed on Wednesday that 26 innocent Pakistani civilians were martyred and 46 sustained injuries after attacks by India.

The military spokesperson said Bilal mosque near Muzaffarabad was targeted by Indian aggression, resulting in three martyrs.

Another mosque in Muridke was also attacked, where three men were martyred and one injured. In Kotli, a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy were martyred. However, no casualties have been reported from Sialkot and Shakargarh.

Moreover, 13 people were martyred in a cowardly attack in Ahmadpur Sharqia. The armed forces immediately retaliated, delivering a strong and timely response to the enemy and continue to do so.

Pakistan’s armed forces shot down five Indian fighter jets and one drone. The Pakistan Air Force downed the Indian aircraft at the time of their attack on Pakistani soil.