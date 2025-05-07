Ali Amin Gandapur extends full cooperation to federal govt, armed forces

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is ready to provide all possible assistance from its end: Gandapur

Published On: Wed, 07 May 2025 11:25:48 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Ali Amin Gandapur, has strongly condemned Indian aggression in unequivocal terms and expressed solidarity with the nation, declaring that the province stood ready to extend full cooperation to the federal government and the Pakistan Armed Forces.

In a statement issued from the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar, it was stated: “We strongly condemn the unprovoked and illegal Indian aggression, which is a blatant violation of international laws and poses a serious threat to peace and stability in the region.”

According to the statement, CM Gandapur expressed complete support and unity with the Government and the Armed Forces of Pakistan, affirming: “We stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of national security and sovereignty during this critical time.”

He further stated that the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is ready to provide all possible assistance from its end.

It is worth mentioning that India launched an attack on Pakistani civilian areas under the cover of darkness last night.

In a strong retaliatory response, Pakistan’s Armed Forces shot down five Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale aircraft, and destroyed multiple military checkpoints and even an Indian brigade headquarters. Reports say that Indian troops at the LOC's Chora Complex raised white flags, signaling surrender.