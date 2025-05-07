Indian missile strikes target civilians: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said Pakistan would give a full response to Indian missile strikes, both at military and diplomatic fronts.

Talking to a private television channel, he said India did not have enough courage to use Pakistan’s airspace due to the vigilance of Pakistan Air Force.

He said India had fired missiles from its airspace, targeting civilians including children and women.

He invited the foreign media to visit various places where civilian population was targeted by missile attacks.

The Defence Minister reiterated that an international investigation needed to be conducted into the Pahalgam incident.

“Pakistan will give a full response to India, and the ‘debt’ will be paid off very soon,” he warned India.

