Two civilians martyred, 12 injured in Indian strikes

The civilians were martyred in Kotli

Follow on Published On: Wed, 07 May 2025 02:13:15 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Two civilians were martyred and 12 civilians injured in Indian missile attacks.

The civilians were martyred in Kotli. DG ISPR says that attacks were carried out in the darkness of night in Ahmedpur Sharqia, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, and Muridke.

According to the DG ISPR, India attacked from its airspace, and a strong response is being given to India's cowardly attack. A bright light covered the sky before the explosion in Bahawalpur.

Sources say that the sound of an explosion was heard in Muzaffarabad, while the sound of an explosion was also heard in Bahawalpur. According to sources, there is a complete blackout in Muzaffarabad.

The DG ISPR further said that India also targeted the Subhan Allah Mosque in Bahawalpur. In a cowardly attack, civilians were targeted in the mosque. Pakistan has started retaliating. Pakistan will give a befitting reply at the right time.

After the cowardly strikes by India, Pakistan has closed its airspace and cancelled all flights.

According to aviation sources, a regular NOTAM was also issued, closing the airspace for 48 hours.

Aviation sources further said that flight operations from Islamabad International Airport have been suspended until further notice, while flight operations at Lahore Airport have also been suspended.

More than 25 flights were cancelled, including to Qatar, Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Riyadh.

Indian missiles hit three places inside Pakistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

India will get befitting reply for its cowardice attack. Their temporary euphoria will be made their permanent pain and anguish, the DG warned.

The missiles have been launched from the air in Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad. Before the explosion in Bahawalpur, a bright light covered the sky.

