Airspace closed, all flights cancelled in Pakistan

LAHORE (Dunya News) – After the cowardly strikes by India, Pakistan has closed its airspace and cancelled all flights.

According to aviation sources, a regular NOTAM was also issued, closing the airspace for 48 hours.

Aviation sources further said that flight operations from Islamabad International Airport have been suspended until further notice, while flight operations at Lahore Airport have also been suspended.

More than 25 flights were cancelled, including to Qatar, Dubai, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Riyadh.

Indian missiles hit three places inside Pakistan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

India will get befitting reply for its cowardice attack. Their temporary euphoria will be made their permanent pain and anguish, the DG warned.

The missiles have been launched from the air in Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad. Before the explosion in Bahawalpur, a bright light covered the sky.

Sources say that the sound of an explosion was heard in Muzaffarabad, while the sound of an explosion was also heard in Bahawalpur. According to sources, there is a complete blackout in Muzaffarabad.