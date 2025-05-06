National Assembly unanimous on strong response to Indian aggression

Pakistan Pakistan National Assembly unanimous on strong response to Indian aggression

The National Assembly met under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to review the situation after Pahalgam incident

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 06 May 2025 15:47:26 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Parliamentarians on Tuesday were unanimous during a National Assembly session that a strong and decisive response would be given to Indian aggression.

The National Assembly met here under Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to review the situation arose after India’s aggressive rhetoric in the aftermath of Pahalgam incident last month.

PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan stated that India and Pakistan are neighbours and they should not repeatedly talk about war. “But if India engages in any misadventure, Pakistan will give the harshest response.”

He said until now, wars were fought on land. Nothing had previously happened to the Indus Waters Treaty. However, this time, Modi has unilaterally terminated the treaty.

“Pakistan should take this matter to the International Court of Justice. If India attempts any misadventure, Pakistan’s response will be decisive,” he added.

Barrister Gohar stated that the PTI founder Imran Khan had said Pakistan “would not hesitate to respond.”

He said: “There’s a difference between Modi’s India and secular India. Modi’s India celebrates the massacre of Muslims and other minorities. India must understand that this will not be a Gaza-style war — if war breaks out, it will go far beyond expectations.

“India will not be able to stop Pakistan’s water under any circumstances. We reject Modi’s baseless allegations. Terrorism affects us too. India did not even condemn the Jafar Express attack, while we have condemned every incident from Pulwama to Pahalgam.”

PPP (Pakistan People's Party) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari declared that the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty is a crime against humanity.

In his address to the house, he said “Pakistan is not exporting terrorism — we are victims of it. The Indian government is acting irresponsibly. The Pakistani nation does not live in fear.”

Referring to India’s Pahalgam false flag operation, he added, “India is trying to blame Pakistan for its own failures.”

PPP’s MNA Sehar Kamran remarked: “Today, we remember Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who gave his life for Pakistan's nuclear programme. India dares not act against Pakistan because of our nuclear capabilities. We salute our nuclear and missile scientists. We are ready to give our lives for Pakistan.”

MQM’s (Mutahidda Qaumi Movement) Farooq Sattar said: “Modi’s narrative is crumbling. The world is waking up. It was a mindset like Modi’s that led to the creation of Pakistan. India’s own intelligence has failed — no trace, no evidence has been found. Modi is suffering from Pakistan-phobia.”

He stated that “our Bengali brothers rejected Modi’s agents. You gave asylum to your own agent (former premier Sheikh Hasina) is a diplomatic failure. Canada continues to protest Modi’s killing of Sikhs. One by one, your dreams are being shattered. Our pilot shot down your jet and served tea to the pilot before sending him back.”

“If you wish to test us again, come — this time we’ll force an entire Indian Air Force squadron to land in Pakistan.

“Today’s undeniable truth is that Modi has made a grave mistake.”

The world now blames India while Pakistan’s stance has been accepted. “The world wants peace and dialogue; India wants war. We don’t want war, but if India insists, so be it.

“The whole Pakistani nation stands with its armed forces. Why is India afraid of an impartial investigation? Suspending the Indus Waters Treaty is a violation of international law. India has declared war on the global community. You have hammered the final nail into the coffin of your secularism,” Farooq Sattar concluded.

Opposition leader in the assembly Omar Ayub Khan criticised the absence ministers in the session.

“There are 22 empty seats, including the prime minister’s. This shows the government’s lack of seriousness. PPP leadership is present, the opposition is present — but the PML-N is absent. It seems the government has surrendered. The PML-N appears to be running away,” Omar stated.

Ejaz-ul-Haq said the nations stood united whenever hardship befell Pakistan.

“I agree with Omar Ayub — the government must pay attention to the assembly. Ministers should be present in the session. Modi has never accepted Pakistan. He committed a holocaust in Gujarat (in 2002). Pakistan will give a fitting response to Indian aggression,” he stated.