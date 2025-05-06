Pakistan warns India against harming agricultural economy

Tue, 06 May 2025 11:10:57 PKT

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh on Tuesday stated that any attempt to harm Pakistan’s agriculture-based economy, which comprises 240 million people, would be considered a declaration of war.

Ambassador Sheikh briefed representatives of an American think tank on the tense situation between Pakistan and India, reiterating the demand for an impartial and transparent probe into the Pahalgam incident.

The Pakistani ambassador said that India had not presented any evidence regarding the Pahalgam incident to either Pakistan or the international community, and that India's war hysteria was endangering regional peace.

He emphasised that Pakistan was one of the countries most affected by terrorism and that it believed in peace with dignity and honor.

He further stated that India’s conduct regarding the Indus Waters Treaty was based on lawlessness, and that such unlawful behavior had always been a hallmark of India’s actions, not just recently.

Earlier, the UN Security Council held a closed-door meeting called by Pakistan — currently a non-permanent member of the powerful 15-nation Council — which is locked in a war-like tension with India following a deadly Kashmir attack and New Delhi’s suspension of key water treaty with Islamabad.

