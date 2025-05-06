Flood concerns rise as India releases water into Chenab after 24-hour blockade

Pakistan Pakistan Flood concerns rise as India releases water into Chenab after 24-hour blockade

Experts warns that such a sudden release could lead to dangerous flooding

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 06 May 2025 10:40:25 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - After halting water flow for 24 hours, India abruptly released a large volume of water into the Chenab River, causing a rapid rise in water levels at Head Marala.

The river, which appeared nearly dry just hours earlier, surged to a flow of 28,000 cusecs, according to irrigation authorities.

Experts warned that such a sudden release could lead to dangerous flooding, especially with water levels expected to rise further overnight. Local administrations were put on high alert.

Analysts noted that the unannounced water discharge violated the Indus Waters Treaty and heightened flood risks for Pakistan.

In response, the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) decided to closely monitor the situation, tracking both inflows and outflows of the river in real time to mitigate any potential threats.

Meanwhile, the impact of India’s erratic water management has also been felt in occupied Kashmir, where authorities issued an alert in Akhnoor, evacuating residents on riverbanks due to potential surges.

Just earlier, the lowered water level had allowed locals to cross the river on foot, highlighting the severe fluctuations