Ambassadors of Turkiye, Oman call on Naval Chief

Published On: Tue, 06 May 2025 03:34:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Ambassadors of Turkiye Irfan Neziroglu and Oman Fahad Sulaiman called on Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Naveed Ashraf on Monday at Naval Headquarters.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics and bilateral cooperation were discussed during the meetings, said a press release issued by Directorate General Public Relations Pakistan Navy.

The CNS highlighted Pakistan Navy’s pro-active initiatives for regional peace and security, particularly through Regional Maritime Security Patrols.

Both Ambassadors commended Pakistan Navy’s efforts in promoting maritime security and stability in the region. They reaffirmed their commitment to bolster defence cooperation with Pakistan, forging a robust partnership in regional security, it further said.

The visit of Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman will further strengthen relations between friendly countries in general and armed forces in particular, the press release added.