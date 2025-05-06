Fazl expresses regret over absence of PM, Defence Minister in NA session

It is deeply unfortunate that entire cabinet chose to remain absent from House: JUI-F Chief

Updated On: Tue, 06 May 2025 00:01:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed regret over the absence of Prime Minister, Defence Minister, and other senior cabinet members from a crucial National Assembly session, terming it a troubling sign in the face of heightened regional tensions.

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament House, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the country was navigating a sensitive phase, with India attempting to cause instability in Pakistan. "Pakistan is being pushed into becoming a regional flashpoint," he remarked, adding that national unity and vigilance were needed more than ever.

"Pakistan's defence capabilities are robust and command global confidence," he noted. "In such testing times, the nation stands united to safeguard its sovereignty."

The JUI-F chief criticised the government for what he described as an indifferent approach to serious national issues. “When the parliament was convened today, we expected a resolution, or at least the presence of top leadership. Yet, the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and Defence Minister were conspicuously absent,” he lamented.

He accused the government of showing "utter indifference" to national concerns, particularly in the wake of potential external threats.

Raising alarm over internal preparedness, the JUI-F leader said: "If the military turns its focus towards the eastern border, who will safeguard internal security? Parliament should have been briefed on such matters."

Fazlur Rehman further stated that his party had decided to disengage from proceedings under such conditions. "It is deeply unfortunate that the entire cabinet chose to remain absent from the House during such a critical time," he said.