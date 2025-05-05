Iranian foreign minister meets COAS Asim Munir

Pakistan Pakistan Iranian foreign minister meets COAS Asim Munir

The Pak-Iran border security mechanism was also reviewed

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 05 May 2025 23:46:23 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met Army Chief General Asim Munir at GHQ on Monday.

The meeting featured constructive discussions on the geo-strategic environment, with particular focus on challenges confronted by both countries in the domain of security.

The Pak-Iran border security mechanism was also reviewed as part of efforts to enhance bilateral coordination.

The COAS reaffirmed that Pakistan and Iran are brotherly neighbours, bound by deep-rooted ties of shared history, culture, and religion.

Both sides agreed to stay engaged for enhanced bilateral cooperation while jointly working to assist in bringing positive developments in issues concerning the region.

The Iranian FM acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace and stability in the region.

Also Read: PM Shehbaz vows to work closely with Iran for regional peace, stability

Earlier in the day, Iranian foreign minister called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

The prime minister expressed his sincere condolences to the Iranian side over the tragic explosion in Bandar Abbas that had led to the loss of precious lives and injured hundreds of people.

During the warm and cordial meeting, the prime minister conveyed his respectful regards to Supreme Leader Ayatullah Ali Khamenei and warm wishes for President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The prime minister shared Pakistan's serious concerns over the prevailing tensions in South Asia, as a result of India's provocative behavior since the Pahalgam incident.