CM Maryam announces free treatment for patients returning from India amid tensions

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 05 May 2025 17:31:19 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz directed the officials concerned to provide free treatment to patients who returned from India without getting the medical intervention following the Pahalgam attack.

A number of Pakistani patients suffering from serious diseases, including those in need of liver and kidney transplants, had to return from India without completing their treatments after the deadly incident in Pahalgam.

The chief minister emphasized that these patients will not be left alone and assured that their treatment will be completed in Punjab under all circumstances.

Maryam Nawaz instructed the health department to immediately collect data of the patients and provide them quality treatment at the government’s expense.

She affirmed that the Punjab government will extend all possible support on humanitarian grounds to prevent further suffering for the patients and their families.

Earlier, a Pakistani family that had traveled to India for the heart treatment of their two children has returned to the country after being ordered to leave the country by the Modi government last week.

In a video statement, the children’s father said they came back without receiving medical treatment and added that the children had no role in the situation that developed.

He further stated that Indian doctors had already warned that there had been a delay in treatment.