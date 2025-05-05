Supreme Court reserves verdict in civilians' military trial case

May 9 incidents were deliberate attacks across 39 locations, including military installations: AGP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its verdict on intra-court appeals challenging the nullification of military trials for civilians involved in the May 9 riots.

A seven-member bench, led by Justice Aminuddin Khan, concluded hearings after extensive arguments by Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, who described the May 9 incidents as deliberate attacks across 39 locations, including military installations in Lahore, Mianwali, and Islamabad.

The bench questioned the legal grounds for trying civilians in military courts, asking whether legislative amendments to the Army Act and Official Secrets Act had been made in line with constitutional changes.

Justice Musarrat Hilali queried if there was internal facilitation during the attack on Jinnah House, while Justice Mandokhail raised concerns about intent, suggesting the violence might have stemmed from protest that spiraled out of control.

Responding to a query about internal accountability in the Army, the AG revealed that three senior officers, including a lieutenant general, were retired without pension due to negligence, and 14 others were censured. He clarified that disciplinary, not criminal, action was taken.

Justice Naeem Afghan warned the AG to avoid delving into the merits of the May 9 events, stressing that the focus should remain on constitutional questions such as due process and the appellate framework.

The AG noted that 86 convicts had filed appeals and requested leniency in time limits for others. Complaining of time constraints during his argument, he was assured by Justice Mandokhail that the bench’s priority was the nation’s future.

A short order is expected later this week.

