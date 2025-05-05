Barrister Gohar expresses unity with Army over Pahalgam incident

He criticised the government's approach to the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty

Published On: Mon, 05 May 2025 11:31:23 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, stated that the party stood united against the Pahalgam incident and India’s provocative actions, and expressed full support for the Pakistan Army.

Speaking to media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad, Barrister Gohar strongly condemned terrorism, reaffirming that PTI was aligned with the military in defending the nation.

He criticised the government's approach to the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, suggesting that an All Parties Conference (APC) should have been convened instead of a simple briefing.

Commenting on PTI’s absence from the recent national security briefing, he clarified that the party believed a comprehensive APC was necessary to address the seriousness of India's actions regarding the Indus Waters Treaty, not just a routine session.

He added, "PTI stands like a fortified wall in the defense of Pakistan."