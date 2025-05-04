Iranian foreign minister reaches Pakistan amid regional tensions

The visit reflects deep-rooted and strong relationship between Pakistan and Iran

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Sunday reached Pakistan amid escalating tensions with India after the Pahalgam incident.

This high-level visit reflects the deep-rooted and strong relationship between Pakistan and the brotherly nation of Iran.

It also underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments.

During the visit, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi will call on President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar.

Pakistan and Iran enjoy close bilateral relations rooted in shared history, culture, and religion.

The visit of foreign minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi is expected to further strengthen the existing ties and enhance cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held telephonic conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The prime minister reaffirmed that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

He said Pakistan has no linkage, either direct or indirect, with the Pahalgam attack. He said, in fact, Pakistan has itself been one of the biggest victims of terrorism over the last two decades.

He said that Pakistan is ready for a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident.